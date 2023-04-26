Three officers killed in the line of duty honored for their service to crime victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is Crime Victims Rights’ Week and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is honoring three officers who died in the line of duty. The officers receive the Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Awards.

Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed while responding to a call where several people had been injured by gunfire in October of last year. Detective Stewart is survived by a young son and her parents.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers who were shot and killed while conducting a welfare check on a woman and child in a motel parking lot were also honored. Officer Branden Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin were shot and killed after speaking with the woman for at least 30 minutes. The woman opened fire after the officers made a request for Child Protection Services.

Fitch says the officers dedicated and sacrificed their lives in service to others.

Vicksburg Judge Angela Carpenter, Shana Johnson the Founder of the Rehabilitation Academy and Nebra Porter, an Assistant District Attorney in North Mississippi were also honored for their work with domestic violence and child abuse victims in the state.

