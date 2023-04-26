Things To Know Wednesday, April 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken

JPD investigating shooting at Waffle House on Frontage Road (WLBT)

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Waffle House on I-55 Frontage Road near Northside Drive. Officers say Melvin Clincy, 26, used a hunting rifle to shoot into the restaurant multiple times. WLBT crews spotted multiple windows and a door shot with broken glass everywhere. The Mobile Crime Unit was on the scene gathering evidence from inside the restaurant. One witness from across the street described what he saw during the chaos. “I know there were seven or eight shots that rang out,” said Danny Craxler. “People were running, running over people, and it’s just nonsense. But I do know, an employee for the Waffle House, had his hat got hit by a bullet. I guess they were trying to shoot him. It tore the top of his hat up,” said Craxler.

2. ‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff of Leake County and the Department of Public Safety confirmed a massive manhunt was conducted in Leake County Tuesday after a possible sighting of the escaped inmate accused of murdering a pastor. Dylan Arrington, 22, is considered armed and dangerous, police say. Arrington is accused of killing Pastor Anthony Watts Monday evening in Jackson. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said an aerial search is being conducted in the woods north of Carthage. Atkinson said a vigilant resident spotted a man matching the description of Hinds County Detention Center escapee. The tipster saw him in a trailer on his property. Atkinson said his deputies responded to that trailer and saw backpacks and other evidence that it was recently occupied.

3. ‘He was a good man, willing to do anything for anybody’: Close friends reflect on the life and Pastor Anthony Watts

Friends of Pastor Anthony Watts say he dedicated his whole life to helping people; all the way up until his final moments. The only signs of his final act of kindness are likely these tire marks where the escapee allegedly killed him and drove off in his truck. Watch the full story here .

