Petition created asking Tougaloo’s president to step down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tougaoo College alumni coalition has now started a petition called ‘Help Us Save Tougaloo’ in an effort to remove the current president, Dr. Carmen Walters.

This comes after they say the university has seen a steady decline in enrollment and a lack of transparency to stakeholders. That’s why they are now pushing the board to issue a no-confidence vote.

“That’s what we are asking for the board to do, which is issue a vote of no confidence because that’s definitely the position of the majority of the alumni and the group I’m a part of,” Joe Davis said.

He is a representative of the Tougaloo alumni coalition. He says there have been concerns from both alumni and students about the state of the university.

Some concerns include declining enrollment, lack of transparency, and the inability to recruit, hire, and retain qualified personnel.

“HBCUs seem to be making a serious uptick, and at the same time, Tougaloo seems to be trending in the opposite direction, and we need to figure out how we are going to correct that,” Davis said.

One major step the group has made is creating this online petition that’s gotten more than fourteen hundred signatures demanding President Walters step down, along with the executive leadership team.

It goes on to list other grievances and demands.

“The students are really in a tough situation because they are there on a daily basis dealing with everything that’s going on. Whether it’s from a physical standpoint with facilities and or from dealing with the administration,” said Davis.

Davis says the coalition has tried several times to address the board, but every time, they fail to give them any explanation. He claims this is tarnishing the legacy of the historical University.

“If we’re not answering to our students, we’re failing even larger because that’s our supply base, and when our students aren’t happy, and they are not coming back to school and things like that, that’s a major issue,” Davis said.

The coalition demands that the Board of Trustees respond in writing to the grievances outlined in the petition within 10 business days. We also reached out to President Walters for a comment or response but are still waiting to hear back.

