Mothers of Murdered Sons
Patti LaBelle to headline Tougaloo College scholarship gala

Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle(Ardenland)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patti LaBelle, widely known as the “Godmother of Soul,” will headline a scholarship gala at Tougaloo College in May.

Tougaloo College will celebrate nearly two decades of scholarship and philanthropy at the Two Rivers Black-Tie Gala.

The event, now in its 18th year, benefits the institution’s student scholarship fund and celebrates philanthropic contributions to the school.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. CST on Friday, May 5 at Jackson Convention Complex.

As part of the annual celebration, Tougaloo College President Carmen J. Walters will induct two more philanthropists into the institution’s Red Jacket Circle. Launched in 2022, the Red Jacket Circle recognizes individuals who have donated or aided in the assistance of securing $1 million or more for the institution during their lifetime.

