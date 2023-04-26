Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Sheriff: 2 women shot, killed at house in Holmes County
FILE - Morgan Wallen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
One lawsuit dismissed, one to be filed against Morgan Wallen, firm states
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling Oxford show
Sheriff: Detainees escaped through the roof of the Raymond Detention Center
Hinds Co. Sheriff: Some of the escaped inmates could still be in Central Mississippi

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop