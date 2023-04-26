New Stage Theatre presents ‘Fences’ by August Wilson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Stage Theatre is currently featuring the American classic “Fences” by August Wilson right now with just a few more performances to go before they wrap up production on Sunday.

The theatre in Jackson is dedicated to educating a culturally diverse audience.

They do this by finding the best available resources, including playwrights, actors, directors, and designers from around the country.

Beginning in 1965, New Stage has produced a full professional season, including five main stage shows, a holiday show, and children’s shows.

Their current production, “Fences,” is set against the backdrop of 1950′s Pittsburgh.

It tells the story of a one-time star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man. Due to his race, Troy was denied his shot at the big league.

His son Cory wants his own chance to play ball, but his father’s bitterness threatens to tear their relationship apart.

The show can be seen Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

• Saturday: 4 pm - 7:00 pm

• Sunday: 1 p.m. - 2 pm.

It will end on April 29th. Tickets can be purchased at the New Stage Box Office or online at www.newstagetheatre.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.