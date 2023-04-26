Millsaps and business owner crowd fund to purchase sewer pump in Midtown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A collapsed sewer line on Mill Street is keeping a business from opening its doors, but the owner and Millsaps College have a plan to solve the problem. For months raw sewage has been spewing from a manhole at the intersection of Mill and Livingston Streets. It’s directly across from Trey Malone’s distillery and coffee roasting company.

“We have to do it ourselves,” said Malone. “All we need is a pump.”

The distillery and coffee roasting company sits yards from a sewer line collapse that’s preventing his business from opening. It’s also impacting other businesses along Mill Street. Millsaps College’s ELSEWORKS program is assisting Malone with finding a solution. The two set up a GoFundMe account to purchase a sewer pump.

“Why are we waiting for someone else to fix the problems?” said Malone. “It’s not our job. It’s the city’s job to fix these problems, but if we truly believe that, if we truly want to make a difference, then we have to stop complaining. We actually have to take action.”

They hope to raise $50,000. Raw waste continues to flow into the street, drainage system, and ultimately into the Pearl River.

“We’re trying to take this challenge and create an opportunity out of it, right,” said ELSEWORKS Director Paul Thomas. “And this isn’t about in any way trying to criticize the City of Jackson or criticize the people that live here and that work here. It’s about simply just trying to provide a solution to a major problem.”

The pump would replace one that was removed by the company that rented it to the city. The money would be used for the pump, hose, and equipment to reroute the waste to the next operational sewage line.

“It’s a group of us that came together and decided that we can make a difference here,” added Malone. “We can raise the money. We can use our own resources and our network to make a difference in Jackson.”

When the collapsed sewer line is repaired, they plan to donate the pump to the city. At this point, they have not discussed their plans to purchase a pump with Jackson officials.

