Mothers of Murdered Sons
Manhunt underway after escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County

Dylan Arrington
Dylan Arrington(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The sheriff of Leake County and the Department of Public Safety confirmed a massive manhunt was conducted in Leake County after a possible sighting of the escaped inmate accused of murdering a pastor. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said an aerial search is being conducted in the woods north of Carthage.

Atkinson said a vigilant resident spotted a man matching the description of Hinds County Detention Center escapee Dylan Arrington. The tipster saw him in a trailer on his property. Atkinson said his deputies responded to that trailer and saw backpacks and other evidence that it was recently occupied.

Several state agencies are assisting in the manhunt, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office sent K-9s to assist in the search on the ground. Arrington is accused of killing Pastor Anthony Watts in Jackson.

