Keep Jackson Beautiful launches anniversary campaign for surveillance cameras and community improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep Jackson Beautiful turns 60 next year, and the organization is launching an initiative to clean up the city and watch problem areas.

Illegal dumping in areas blocked off by the city remains a problem that Keep Jackson Beautiful wants to see stopped.

Ahead of its 60th anniversary, the organization is launching the 60 for 60 campaign, asking for tax deductible donations of $60 for cameras.

“We want to be able to purchase surveillance equipment to be able to catch illegal dumpers,” said Keep Jackson Beautiful Executive Director Alicia Crudup. “As well as provide community grants for neighborhoods, organizations or individuals to propose parts of their city that they want to see beautiful.”

They plan to record those problem areas and have residents submit information to their website and work with the city to prosecute offenders.

Just days into resumed trash collection, household garbage remains a problem for the Champion Community Center at Sheppard Park. An overflowing receptacle is in eyesight of the basketball court and play area.

The non-profit is asking citizens for patience while garbage collection is caught up from a two week delay.

Meanwhile Keep Jackson Beautiful also wants to use campaign donations to improve the landscapes at entries to the city.

“We’re trying to put a water feature and some beautification as people come into the city,” said Crudup. “When we have the fair, people want to be able to sit out there and be under a big water feature, so we’re trying to beautify that area.”

Many streets are shining examples of how neighborhoods should look, but more needs to be done city-wide. “We want citizens to be a part of what they want to see,” added Crudup.

Go to https://www.keepjacksonbeautiful.com/ to donate to the 60 for 60 campaign and to learn about hosting a community clean up and available resources.

