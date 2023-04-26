Enter to win free pizza
JPD investigating shooting at Waffle House on Frontage Road

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Waffle House on I-55 Frontage Road near Northside Drive.

WLBT crews spotted multiple windows and a door shot with broken glass everywhere. The Mobile Crime Unit was on the scene gathering evidence from inside the restaurant.

One witness from across the street described what he saw during the chaos.

“Other than that, I know there were seven or eight shots that rang out,” said Danny Craxler. “People were running, running over people, and it’s just nonsense. But I do know, an employee for the Waffle House, his hat got hit by a bullet. I guess they were trying to shoot him. It tore the top of his hat up,” said Craxler.

We have reached out to JPD to find out if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

