IHL Board will allow UMMC to begin bond process for new facility in Ridgeland

The Board of Trustees for the Institutions of Higher Learning gave the approval at a special called meeting Tuesday.
(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Trustees for the Institutions of Higher Learning gave a thumbs up to UMMC to begin the bond process for a new teaching facility in Ridgeland.

Board members met in a special called meeting Tuesday to discuss the plan for the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The land for the facility is located at the intersection of Colony Park Boulevard and I-55 Frontage Road. The 36-acre facility will be used as a teaching campus but could also include a medical office building and ambulatory surgical center.

The price cannot exceed $110 million. UMMC acquired the land in November 2021 to increase what they called academic opportunities for students and trainees. The new facility will be approximately 131 thousand square feet.

