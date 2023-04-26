IHL Board will allow UMMC to begin bond process for new facility in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Trustees for the Institutions of Higher Learning gave a thumbs up to UMMC to begin the bond process for a new teaching facility in Ridgeland.

Board members met in a special called meeting Tuesday to discuss the plan for the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The land for the facility is located at the intersection of Colony Park Boulevard and I-55 Frontage Road. The 36-acre facility will be used as a teaching campus but could also include a medical office building and ambulatory surgical center.

The price cannot exceed $110 million. UMMC acquired the land in November 2021 to increase what they called academic opportunities for students and trainees. The new facility will be approximately 131 thousand square feet.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.