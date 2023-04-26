JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People all across the world, including here in Mississippi, are honoring and celebrating the life of Harry Belafonte.

He was known as a singer, actor, Civil Rights activist, and so much more.

Belafonte was 96 years old and spent much of his time fighting for justice and equality.

Although he is no longer here, many people believe his great works and achievements will never be forgotten.

Belafonte’s voice captured the attention of people all over the world, including Maximus Wright.

“I said earlier I feel that we have been left with a great legacy and a great responsibility because he has shown us how we need to conduct ourselves as artists and activists. I think what he did, by being a man of principle, and conviction, he showed us that as artists, we have the responsibility to build a platform that’s not just for ourselves, but to support and serve mankind,” Wright said.

Wright, who is the founder and executive director of the Jxn Film Festival, says Belafonte played an instrumental role in paving the way for other African-American entertainers.

Though Wright never met the trailblazer, he did draw inspiration from him.

“Once I made it to Tougaloo, I saw that he was an activist,” said Wright. “Once I realized that he had come to Mississippi, and he had fought in the struggle, and he even used his funds to fund the struggle, and even taking care of Martin Luther King and his family, that kind of spoke to that tradition at Tougaloo and what we were raised to be.”

In 1994, Belafonte and the legendary Sidney Poitier visited the Capital City to celebrate the success of a math program being taught in public schools called “The Algebra Project.”

Belafonte also helped launch one of the first voter registration drives in the state and gave funds to the Freedom Riders.

Wright says Belafonte is a man who didn’t just talk the talk. He also walked the walk.

“One thing I always say, dreamers don’t finance visions, believers do, and he lived that by paving the way for the civil rights movement,” Wright said.

Belafonte died at his home in Harlem, New York, due to congestive heart failure.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.