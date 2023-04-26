Former JPD officer in WLBT timesheet investigation now indicted on unrelated federal charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson police officer at the center of a 3 On Your Side investigation just one year ago has now been indicted for a violation of federal law.

The grand jury indictment, unsealed Wednesday but issued nearly a year ago, alleges 51-year-old Torrence Mayfield sold a gun to a convicted felon back in October of 2021, which would have been during his time as a JPD officer.

The federal case appears to be completely unrelated to our investigation last year, when a 3 On Your Side analysis revealed Mayfield claimed to work an almost superhuman amount of hours with JPD.

Timesheet records from the department showed Mayfield clocked in and out on all but two days in 2021, working an average of 18 and a half hours a day.

Mayfield’s 4,500 extra hours of overtime sent his paycheck soaring, from $31,659 to more than $140,000 before taxes, making far more than even JPD Chief James Davis.

Neither JPD nor the city of Jackson has ever confirmed that Mayfield was fired from JPD.

Timesheet records obtained by 3 On Your Side show Mayfield was placed on administrative leave days after our investigation aired. His last day with the department was April 19, 2022.

Mayfield made his initial court appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case has been scheduled for trial on May 30.

If convicted, Mayfield faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.