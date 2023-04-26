Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Tracking strong storms tonight and Thursday morning! Going into the weekend, we are forecasting quieter conditions and a drop in temperatures.

Strong storms possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a quieter weekend ahead! Next...
Strong storms possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a quieter weekend ahead! Next week holds chances for storms again across central and south Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday morning!

A Marginal Risk for strong storms is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning!

Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances look to pick up across the area as we get back into another wet pattern. We are looking at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and storms, which could impact us with a decent amount of rainfall. Rain totals upwards of an Inch to an Inch and a half. Highs remain in the low 80s to upper 70s, with Lows remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moving into Friday, our sunny skies return with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Friday still holds us a 20 percent chance of light showers.

Going into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday show fair weather conditions with some light rain chances possible. Highs for the weekend range into the middle to low 70s for Highs with mostly sunny skies. Lows during the weekend fall to the low 50s to upper 40s to start the mornings.

