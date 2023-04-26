First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances to increase early Thursday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon will be a bit of a toasty one with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Most locations today will see relatively quiet conditions today as sun breaks through the clouds, but a few showers cannot be ruled out. We should stay dry into the start of the evening ahead of increasing chances for rain overnight into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be on the warmer side tonight in the lower 60s as moisture increases.

An incoming cold front will help bring in a batch of showers and storms to central MS Thursday morning, which could impact your morning commute.



A few storms could potentially be strong as well with gusty winds and hail the main concerns, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. #mswx pic.twitter.com/mS1WtTwhF6 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) April 26, 2023

An incoming cold front will bring better chances for rain and storms to central Mississippi on Thursday. A complex of thunderstorms will track eastward across the area Thursday morning, which could have an impact on your morning commute. A few storms with this batch could also be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Depending on if the airmass is able to recover, we could potentially see a second round of isolated thunderstorms develop through the evening as the front passes through. Improving weather conditions are expected during the overnight period as the front exits to the northeast.

Although a few showers could linger around Friday morning, we should wrap up the work week on a quieter note with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We could see another chance for rain over the weekend, but the extent of the coverage that it could bring is still somewhat uncertain. Dry conditions will carry into next week as temperatures trend back up.

