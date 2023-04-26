Family of murder victims speaks with parole board about killer’s release

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - We told you last week about a man who murdered his stepmother and father being granted parole earlier this month and how those related to the victims and the killer are hoping to change that.

Today was a big step for this family that not many in the state have to cross, and after today’s discussion with the parole board, it’s now a waiting game.

Family and friends of the victims, Cindy and James Williams II, gathered inside Mendenhall City Hall to hear the voices of those who granted their loved ones’ killer, James Williams III, parole.

“They allowed everyone that wanted to speak, to speak,” Zeno Mangum, Cindy Williams’ son said. “My aunt, my uncle, and my godfather all spoke with me and all read prepared letters and basically let us tell them what we wanted to tell them.”

Leading up to the phone call, Mangum’s family and friends have been working to get the word out about the parole and gather evidence against Williams’ release, including creating a petition that has over 1200 signatures to keep him behind bars.

“It’s just neat to see the support we have, and then seeing the numbers go up is kind of like a game,” said Deana Mangum. “Who else is going to support us?”

“There are signatures from all over the world,” John Mark McNair said. “Someone from Malaysia signed the petition.”

As the phone call between the family and the board went one by one, sisters, brothers, and in-laws all pleaded their case to the board in hopes they review evidence and understand their fear.

“What if this was your son, daughter, sister, brother that this happened to?” Donald Rankin said.

“Go look at what he did to my mother and stepfather,” said Zeno. “Go look. He threw them away like trash.”

However, despite their hopes, the board did not make a decision right then and there. Instead, the next several days will be a waiting game.

“They didn’t have a timeframe on the decision, but there would be a decision made,” Zeno said. “They would review the petition, the emails that have been sent, and they would make a decision.”

“They will see there’s a lot of people that don’t want him out,” said Deana.

Mangum says in the past, other cases have taken 24 to 48 hours for a parole board to review and make a final decision.

We’ll be following this story over the next few days and will have updates on that decision.

