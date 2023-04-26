Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie to open at The District at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will open at The District at Eastover later this year.

The menu will follow a seasonal pattern, and many of the ingredients will be sourced from local farmers, when available. The cocktail menu will feature specialty beverages along with timeless classics like Manhattans, Palomas, and Mint Juleps.

Eudora’s, whose name pays homage to beloved Mississippi author, Eudora Welty, will be located in the space previously occupied by Fine and Dandy.

The owner attended Millsaps from 2003 to 2005 where he also played on the football team.

“My family and I are excited to bring this new concept to Jackson,” said Tyler Alford, Operating Partner at Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie. “I have had a wonderfully fortunate career that has taken me all over the country working in award-winning restaurants and with incredible mentors and colleagues. Jackson though, is where my family and I are ready to put down roots and grow with the community through Eudora’s, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have this opportunity.”

Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will begin construction and renovations in the coming months and plans to open to the public this fall.

