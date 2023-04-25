Twins at Mendenhall High School named 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - The race for high school valedictorian and salutatorian can be tough, but a set of twins at Mendenhall High School were awarded the prestigious positions together!

Since their first day of school in Mendenhall, Bayleigh and Peyton Eubanks say their competition for the highest academic achievements began.

“Growing up, we’ve always been so competitive with grades. We’ve always taken tests and asked, ‘What did you make on this? What did you make on that?’” Bayleigh explained.

Bayleigh is captain of the high school’s cheer team, Student Council Vice President, and president of Beta Club. She was also recently named class valedictorian. Her brother Peyton is on the baseball team, president of the school’s math honor society, a member of the Beta Club, and salutatorian.

“Payton’s always been like my best friend,” Bayleigh said.

“We look out for each other,” Peyton explained.

For four years, the two siblings say they’ve been within a few GPA points of one another, pushing each other to do their best.

“The past few months, we’ve been like, we don’t know who’s gonna get it,” Peyton said.

“Sometimes it would get a little heated at our household. I’m not gonna lie, like sometimes, we’d be arguing. But at the end of the day, we’d always help each other. We would help each other with our struggles and stuff like that,” Bayleigh explained.

It’s not just a competition they’ve been keeping up with. Teachers, administrators, and parents have been cheering on the competition for years.

“They’re outgoing kids, and they’re phenomenal. They work within our school. If Payton’s in the mix, Bailey is somewhere in the mix as well. They’ve been phenomenal students,” Assistant Principal of Mendenhall High School, Jammal Banks, explained.

So does graduation mark the end of their competition? They say it’s not. Both will be attending Mississippi State in the fall and majoring in Business Administration.

“Our parents are proud. They were speechless when they found out. I’m glad we got it together. I wouldn’t feel as excited about it if we wouldn’t have,” Bayleigh said.

