Things To Know Tuesday, April 25

1. Hinds Co. Sheriff: Some of the escaped inmates could still be in Central Mississippi

The four detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend did so by climbing through the roof of the jail, the sheriff said Monday. Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning. Grayson was booked into the facility on February 15th and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, and grand larceny. Harrison was locked up on April 7th for receiving stolen property. Arrington was put behind bars on April 13th for auto theft and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

2. Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling Oxford show

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)

A Prentiss County woman filed a lawsuit against country music star Morgan Wallen after he canceled his performance in Oxford on Sunday, WTVA reports. WTVA says the woman filed the suit on behalf of all affected patrons “who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform.” The woman is seeking compensatory damages and wants her suit to become a class action lawsuit. Wallen canceled his show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium due to losing his voice. Fans were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

3. Mayor still looking into what sparked Friday’s water employee protest

Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says his office is still trying to find out what prompted a protest among water maintenance workers last week. On Friday, several employees protested at the Jackson Water Maintenance and Distribution Building on Michael Avalon Drive, saying they were told their last day on the city’s payroll was April 28. “From what I understand... I was initially told that there was an email that had been disseminated to them that left them in question as to whether they would have jobs,” he said. “Certainly, there was no correspondence drafted by the city, certainly not me or my office. And no one to date has presented this to us.” Lumumba says he was in Washington D.C., when he heard about the incident. “Even as we’re talking through today, those that are on the ground are in communication and working with those workers, they still don’t have a great deal of clarity,” he said. “So, we’re still quite curious as to how that started.”

