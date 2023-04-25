Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Sheriff: 2 women shot, killed at house in Holmes County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two women were shot and killed at a house on April 25.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Emory Road outside of Durant.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says this is the fifth and sixth homicide in the county this year.

County Homicides for 2023:
  • April 3: A man was shot dead
  • April 8: A man was shot dead
  • April 11: A woman was shot dead
  • April 22: A man was shot dead

“Everybody’s got a gun now, so when tempers get hot, it’s bad news,” the sheriff said.

According to Sheriff March, he is still waiting on the state lab results from homicides that occurred three years ago.

