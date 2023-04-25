Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A motorcyclist in Illinois was killed after he veered off a road while trying to avoid a deer.

Investigating officials said 34-year-old Kenneth Kelley Jr. was traveling north on Springfield Avenue in Rockford around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders arrived at the crash site and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling Oxford show
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after man killed while trying to provide aid after wreck
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Sheriff: Detainees escaped through the roof of the Raymond Detention Center
Hinds Co. Sheriff: Some of the escaped inmates could still be in Central Mississippi
FILE - Morgan Wallen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
One lawsuit dismissed, one to be filed against Morgan Wallen, firm states

Latest News

Sheriff: 2 women shot, killed at house in Holmes County
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers