Illegal dumping of household trash escalated when garbage wasn’t collected

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s illegal dumping problem grew worse during the two weeks without trash collection, due in large part to household garbage. Before Solid Waste arrived Monday morning, trash bags lined both sides of a secluded street off Highway 18.

A Jackson resident, who did not want to be identified, said illegal dumping has been a problem here for more than a decade. According to city officials, it’s gotten worse in recent weeks.

“I watch people dumping, and then somebody comes along, and they get it clean it up, and they dump again,” said the 70-year resident. “And I’m wondering how come they don’t catch them and stop them.”

The garbage-filled roadway was the first stop for the city crew. The next stop was a mile and a half away at a closed business where trash bags were scattered along the street. More garbage bags were thrown in the high grass.

“We want the residents to stop utilizing these public spaces to illegally dump their material,” said Solid Waste manager Lakesha Weather. “What we’re seeing is that places where we may have had dump sites or places where residents feel comfortable just dumping their trash... that has become a problem.”

Hinds County, Richards Disposal, and other organizations are assisting the city with the removal of illegally dumped household waste.

“I do understand recently we had a garbage issue. Thankfully that has been resolved. So right now, we’re asking residents for patience as the company starts to collect garbage,” added Weathers. “It’s gonna take about a week or so or probably two weeks for us to get back on track collecting garbage.”

In the past few weeks, Solid Waste officials said they are seeing nearly four times the amount of debris being illegally dumped in the city, most of it now household waste.

Call Solid Waste at 601-960-1193 to report illegal dumping and to learn more about properly disposing of your household waste. You can also go to the Solid Waste website on the City of Jackson page.

