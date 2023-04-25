Gov. Reeves line-item vetoes Jackson projects for second straight year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after Governor Tate Reeves signed his name on House Bill 1020 last Friday, which was already sparking heated debates across the capital city, he announced he would be declining state funds towards several projects in Jackson.

“These are targeted attacks against the city of Jackson. This is not coincidental. This is not part of a general effort to cut costs and, and make sure that the city, that the state of Mississippi has a balance sheet,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in Monday’s press conference.

The projects that were up for question included the following:

$250,000 to the Briarwood Pool to pay costs associated with facility improvements.

$1 million to the Jackson Convention Complex for a new parking lot and additional facilities.

$2 million to the Russell C. Davis Planetarium for continued renovation costs.

$13.25 million to renovate the LeFleur Bluff Golf Course and the surrounding area.

All four of those projects were brought to state legislation in 2022 and were met with the same fate again this year.

Michael Williams, who manages the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, said the building’s renovation will proceed as planned, but they hoped for the state’s help this year.

“These vetoes are not only aimed at harming Jackson, but it is the state of Mississippi cutting off its nose to spite its face,” said Mayor Lumumba.

The mayor believes the governor is only hurting the state’s wallet by blocking these projects.

“Jackson makes up for 25 percent, a quarter of the state of Mississippi’s GDP. So, Jackson is an integral part to the success of our state,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Governor Reeves stated he doesn’t believe that these projects are in the taxpayers’ best interest, and he will continue to be a watchdog on behalf of them when it comes to their money.

Mayor Lumumba said the city of Jackson is exploring its legal options on how to best protect its residents and its investments.

