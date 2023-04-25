First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the middle 50s by morning under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. It will feel even warmer out on Wednesday as moisture increases ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will make a run for the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will also be the chance for isolated, pop-up downpours and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon/early evening hours. An approaching system to our west looks to bring a better opportunity for showers and storms into Thursday. Rain and storms could be around as early as daybreak from a weakening complex and then again later in the day. Some storms on Thursday could also be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and hail. This system should exist by the end of the week resulting in mostly quiet conditions for Friday. Another low-pressure system will try to swing in over the weekend, bringing another chance for a few showers. Timing on this system is a bit uncertain at this time.

