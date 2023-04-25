First Alert Forecast: Tracking a mix of sunshine and clouds today with greater rain chances and storms returning Wednesday and Thursday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday morning!

Tuesday cloud cover returns as we see our rain chances returning to the area. We are tracking a 20 chance of showers on today, with Highs reaching into the middle 70s and Lows falling into the mid-50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances look to pick up across the area as we get back into another wet pattern. We are looking at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and storms, which could impact us with a decent amount of rainfall. Rain totals upwards of an Inch to an Inch and a half. Highs remain in the low 80s to upper 70s, with Lows remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain chances returning late on Wednesday and Tracking strong storms are to return early Thursday morning!

Moving into Friday, our sunny skies return with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Friday still holds us a 20 percent chance of light showers.

Going into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday show fair weather conditions with some light rain chances possible. Highs for the weekend range into the middle to low 70s for Highs with mostly sunny skies. Lows during the weekend fall to the low 50s to upper 40s to start the mornings.

