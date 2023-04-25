Council members question plans to move WSBA call center to Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson City Council members are raising concerns about the third-party manager’s plans to transfer the city’s water/sewer call center to Rankin County.

Recently, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin announced the Water/Sewer Business Administration office at Metrocenter would be closing, and that the call center would be moving to a facility run by a private company in Pearl.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says he’s concerned, in part, because customers will now have to go to other locations to pay their bills, where they can be charged service fees from $1 to $3 to make their payments.

“Yesterday, I got ripped a new one because one of my constituents had to pay $1.50 to pay his bill at Walmart,” Grizzell said during the meeting. “And so, that’s becoming a huge point of contention, especially amongst the elderly, who are, you know, retired and [on a] fixed income.”

Council Vice President Angelique Lee echoed Grizzell’s concerns, saying some people reached out to her asking if they could mail their payments.

The call center closed in late March after storms damaged the facility in late March. Henifin later told WLBT the center would remain closed while a new call center would open in Pearl around the first of May.

Henifin was appointed manager over the city’s water system and water billing system in November, as part of a federal court order. Under that order, Henifin answers to a federal judge, not the council or mayor.

Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba said he was meeting with the third-party manager Tuesday and would bring up the council members’ concerns.

“Let me give this disclaimer that the decisions that are taking placing are not Chokwe or administration decisions. These are Mr. Henifin’s decisions,” he said. “The reason that Pearl was selected is that there apparently, no call centers in the city, and so, that’s the only place that they could find a quote, unquote ‘local call center.’”

He said his chief of staff, Dr. Safiya Omari, already brought up the issue of service fees with the administrator, and that he didn’t initially believe those fees were being charged.

“I think we’ll be talking today about how we navigate that and don’t create an additional expenditure on the residents,” he said. “Like I said, we’re talking to him again today. As he has learned that there, in fact, is a fee, how does he look to address that, so residents are not overly burdened?”

Grizzell also was concerned the call center was not going to be located in Jackson.

“There are no call centers in Jackson. You have bill collectors in Jackson. And I know there are some questions in terms of why not use those entities,” he said.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell questions decision to relocate WSBA call center to Pearl. (WLBT)

The center will be managed by Protel, Inc., which is located at 1048 Centre Pointe Blvd. It is expected to open May 1.

Henifin told WLBT previously that he’s planning to open a service office in Belhaven, but that location will not accept payments.

He said outsourcing the call center will impact few city employees.

“We’ve had temps staffing the call center largely and the city employees I think, at this point, we’re going to keep not as call center employees but as sort of escalation researchers,” Henifin said. “So, [if there’s] an issue that can’t be resolved by our outsourced call center, [it] would be transferred to them to do the deeper research and to fix within the billing system.”

Henifin was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Plans also are in the works to move other city departments out of the Metrocenter. Several city offices are currently located there, including Jackson’s human resources office, Parks and Recreation and a city health clinic.

“We’re finalizing the negotiations for the least for the new location,” said Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson. “So, I think that is fairly imminent that that will be done.”

He said the new location could be ready in the next three months, with the mayor saying hopefully sooner.

“Just to speak to what is experienced, summertime, [the] air is always out. Wintertime, the heat is out... We all know the condition of the road there and there have been water, sewer, [and] rodent issues,” Lumumba said. “It’s a number of challenges. But we’ll talk more extensively about that.”

