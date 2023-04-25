Attorneys’ fees pulled from Jackson claims docket due to auditor’s investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More details are emerging about the state auditor’s investigation into the Jackson City Council’s legal expenses, as are accusations about what sparked the state’s inquiry.

On Tuesday, the council voted down the claims docket after an item to pay approximately $45,000 in council’s attorneys’ fees was pulled from it at the behest of the City Attorneys’ Office.

When asked why the item was removed, Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson said the city attorney’s office made the decision after the state auditor reached out regarding the bills and after city legal noticed discrepancies in the hourly rate approved by the council and the amount charged by the attorney.

As for the discrepancy, Williamson said the council approved hiring the firm in question at an hourly rate of $325 or $350 an hour. However, one attorney that was part of the same firm was billing the city at a rate of $375 an hour, he said.

“It would... potentially be approving an unauthorized expenditure,” said Williamson. “That’s why it was pulled.”

The amount also had been pulled from the April 11 claims docket.

Documents obtained by WLBT earlier this month showed Auditor Shad White had launched an inquiry into the council’s legal expenses related to its nearly two-year-long battle with the mayor over garbage pickup.

An April 14 email from City Attorney Catoria Martin to council members informed them that “since April 5, we have received daily requests for additional information and for updates on the information previously provided.”

The council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars since 2021 on attorney’s fees over the city’s garbage collections.

The fight has resulted in at least eight lawsuits, including one that was dismissed last week.

Council President Ashby Foote said the item in question was a $45,000 payment to attorneys with Mills, Scanlon, Dye & Pittman for work done last year in the city’s federal suit with Richard’s Disposal.

Richard’s filed suit against the mayor and council last summer for failing to pay the company for trash collection services. The council had refused to pay Richard’s because it never approved a contract.

Foote was one of three members that voted down the claims docket out of protest to the item being removed. Voting along with him were Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley and Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks.

“We talked with the city attorney about that, and I wasn’t satisfied with her answer,” Foote said. “The fact is that it was work that was performed over a period of six months for the city council. It was valuable work that helped us resolve a potential stop of picking up of garbage.”

The council eventually settled with Richard’s out of court and agreed to pay the company roughly $4.8 million in back pay for work already done, as well as more than $800,000 a month through March 31 this year.

Hartley questioned the timing of the auditor’s investigation and how the auditor was made aware of the council’s expenses.

“They have been privy to everything that’s been going on in the city of Jackson for the last year, year and a half regarding garbage,” he said. “But now they initiate the action to look at some invoices... with all the other things that could have popped up on their radar?”

“Did they all of a sudden call the city up and say, ‘Hey, we’ve been looking at your invoices, and we want to make sure that you guys are doing everything OK?’” Hartley said. “Perhaps you can help explain their interest level at this time.”

Councilmen Vernon Hartley and Aaron Banks question why the auditor launched an investigation into the council's legal expenses. (WLBT)

The email, along with a memo interpreting state law regarding the hiring of outside attorneys, was sent to the mayor and council just days before the two parties were expected to appear before Judge David Clark in Hinds County Chancery Court.

Attorney John Scanlon told WLBT previously that the memo was drawn up to hurt the council’s chances in that case.

He said the mayor’s independent attorney had filed a motion the same day the memo was released referencing a confidential document that was going to be filed Monday questioning whether the council had the “legal authority” to hire outside counsel.

Scanlon wasn’t immediately available for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

Attorneys confirmed during the April 17 hearing that the memo referenced in the court filings was the document being submitted.

As for the auditor’s investigation itself, “there are some concerns the conversation was initiated with a phone call to the auditor as a way of legal strategy,” said Banks.

“I don’t vote on claims... for several reasons,” he said. “But the people who are at risk now are the people who vote on claims all the time.”

As for the amount charged for billable hours, Banks said if there was an amount charged that was not approved in the council’s order, it does need to be changed.

Banks declined to comment when asked outside council chambers following Tuesday’s meeting.

City Attorney Catoria Martin confronts Councilman Aaron Banks following Tuesday's meeting. (WLBT)

Lumumba said the city did initiate a conversation with the auditor, but it was related to a question on whether he could declare an emergency over garbage pickups.

“We were unable to get a six-year contract and there were questions and audit agreed that they thought, that based on the fact that we had consecutive emergencies, that could put us in trouble,” the mayor said. “It wasn’t until MDEQ released their notice of violation to us that an emergency could come pursuant to that notice.”

Jackson’s contract with Richard’s expired on March 31. The council did not immediately approve a new contract with the company and residents were left without pickups for approximately two weeks.

MDEQ is the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The agency notified the city on April 5, urging leaders to reimplement residential collections, saying the temporary drop-off sites were not adequate to handle the city’s needs.

“That is what actually led to the meeting,” the mayor said. “In fact, no one in the room had even thought about... attorneys. That wasn’t a part of the thinking or the conversation.”

Lumumba told members the auditor later raised questions about the city’s legal expenses, but the investigation was not initiated by his office. “The attention was drawn from them to the city,” he said. “not the other way around.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.