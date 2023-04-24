Yazoo City man sentenced to 30 years for sexual battery of 4-year-old girl

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Yazoo City man to thirty years for the sexual battery of a four-year-old girl.

A witness testimony says Rondrikous Tubbs “violated the young victim more than once at the family home where Tubbs resided with his parent and siblings.”

A press release says that the young victim quickly identified Tubbs as the perpetrator. Tubbs will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, where he will serve twenty-five years with five years suspended and placed on five years of supervised probation.

According to the press release, Tubbs will receive counseling for sexual behavior while in the custody of MDOC and must register as a sex offender after serving his time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.