Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Yazoo City man sentenced to 30 years for sexual battery of 4-year-old girl

Rondrikous Tubbs
Rondrikous Tubbs(Yazoo County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Yazoo City man to thirty years for the sexual battery of a four-year-old girl.

A witness testimony says Rondrikous Tubbs “violated the young victim more than once at the family home where Tubbs resided with his parent and siblings.”

A press release says that the young victim quickly identified Tubbs as the perpetrator. Tubbs will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, where he will serve twenty-five years with five years suspended and placed on five years of supervised probation.

According to the press release, Tubbs will receive counseling for sexual behavior while in the custody of MDOC and must register as a sex offender after serving his time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting...
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest
Kendarious Shaw
Jackson Police arrest teen for Robinson Road murder
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Reeves to NAACP President: ‘Families in Jackson are begging for... law and order’
WLBT at 4p
Mayor Lumumba speaking to reporters outside City Council chambers.
Mayor says he’s still trying to figure out what sparked Friday’s employee protest