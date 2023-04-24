Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling Oxford show

(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Prentiss County woman filed a lawsuit against country music star Morgan Wallen after he canceled his performance in Oxford on Sunday, WTVA reports.

WTVA says the woman filed the suit on behalf of all affected patrons “who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform.”

The woman is seeking compensatory damages and wants her suit to become a class action lawsuit.

Wallen canceled his show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium due to losing his voice. Fans were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

