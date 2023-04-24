Willie Nelson headed back to the Brandon Amphitheater; tickets go on sale Friday

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles, on Feb. 6, 2019. Weeks after winning more Grammys, Nelson is getting a new kind of honor: a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon, who in the 1980s helped launch the Farm Aid benefit concerts, is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A country music legend is again slated to play the Brandon Amphitheater, nearly a year after his last show there was canceled.

Willie Nelson is expected to headline the Outlaw Music Festival on Friday, October 13 in Brandon.

He will be joined by the Avett Brothers, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.

Nelson was set to play the venue last May, but the show was pushed back to June due to COVID-19. It was later canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., on Friday, April 28.

