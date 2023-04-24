Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A boating accident in Old Fort Bayou has led to the discovery of the a victim near the Sanctuary subdivision, according to Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd.

Reports from residents who live nearby say divers could be seen in the waterway searching for the victim.

Lynd has since identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from Ocean Springs.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

