Victim in fatal Jackson County boating accident identified

Mothers of Murdered Sons
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A boating accident in Old Fort Bayou has led to the discovery of the a victim near the Sanctuary subdivision, according to Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd.

Reports from residents who live nearby say divers could be seen in the waterway searching for the victim.

Lynd has since identified the victim as 22-year-old Steven Nall from Ocean Springs.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

