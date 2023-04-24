Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Sheriff: Detainees escaped through the roof of the Raymond Detention Center
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The four detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend did so by climbing through the roof of the jail, the sheriff said.

Dylan Arrington, 22, Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a Monday press conference that the escaped detainees were being housed in a “classification area,” which is where inmates are placed until they can be transferred to other areas of the jail.

All of the escaped detainees now face additional charges.

Jones said the detainees first entered the “breach” in their cell and then made their way toward the ceiling. This was captured on security footage, he said.

“We don’t believe they all escaped the roof at the same time,” Jones said, “but rather different times, and then [made] their way towards the Highway 18 area.”

Evidence has been collected to show that the detainees possibly “camped out” on the roof before going their separate ways.

A stolen Hinds County Public Works Ford F-150, which was believed to be used in the detainees’ escape, was discovered in Spring Valley, Texas on Sunday.

While authorities believe at least one inmate made it to Texas, they also believe several inmates are still in the Central Mississippi area.

None of the escapees have been located as of Monday afternoon.

