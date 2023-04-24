Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on campus.(file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Police said Monday that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a two-year college in Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be “domestic-related.” The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.

The school had issued an alert telling students and employees to shelter in place before police announced they had a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting...
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest
Kendarious Shaw
Jackson Police arrest teen for Robinson Road murder
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

Latest News

LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a...
‘It’s all shocking’: Family forced to evacuate home after neighboring houses slide off cliff
No-Knock Nightmare: Officer lies after botched raid
No-Knock Nightmare: Officer lies after botched raid