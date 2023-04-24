MBI investigating death of Rankin Co. inmate

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The MBI is investigating the death of a Rankin County Jail inmate over the weekend.

Rankin County Detention officers found 37-year-old Toronda Euniece Scott of San Antonio, Texas, unresponsive in her Rankin County Jail cell Saturday.

Spokesman Paul Holley says life saving measures were immediately started by officers until medical personnel arrived and took over.

Holley says CPR continued until Scott was eventually pronounced dead.

MDOC’s website shows Scott was in prison for malicious mischief and set to be released in November 2024.

Scott was sentenced on March 20, 2023 and was set to be transferred to MDOC custody, Holley said.

