Mayor says he’s still trying to figure out what sparked Friday’s employee protest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says his office is still trying to find out what prompted a protest among water maintenance workers last week.

On Friday, several employees protested at the Jackson Water Maintenance and Distribution Building on Michael Avalon Drive, saying they were told their last day on the city’s payroll was April 28.

Lumumba says he was in Washington D.C., when he heard about the incident.

“We didn’t know what was going on and what actually led to the confusion there,” he said. “Even as we’re talking through today, those that are on the ground are in communication and working with those workers, they still don’t have a great deal of clarity.”

The protest occurred as the city’s third-party water manager, Ted Henifin, works to privatize operations in most of the water department and water billing department.

The third-party manager took over Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order handed down in November.

In February, Henifin announced a private firm had taken over operations of the city’s two water treatment plants.

The following month, he told WLBT he was amending the city’s contract with Sustainability Partners and UMS to take over meter reading duties from city workers.

Sustainability Partners was brought on in 2021 to help replace the meters installed as part of the Siemens contract.

And earlier this month, Henifin said the city’s water call center was being transferred to a private firm in Pearl. That company is called Protel, Inc. The company will operate the call center at a facility off of Old Brandon Road.

“I think that’s a great step forward,” Henifin said. “They’re a very professional organization.”

Lumumba said employees likely would earn more money working for a private firm, rather than staying on Jackson’s payroll.

Water operators who signed on with Jacobs, for instance, earn about $6 more an hour than they did doing the same work under the city.

However, he understands why some of those employees want to stay on with Jackson, saying longer-term workers might be worried about losing their public retirement.

“Not everyone who works in water/sewer maintenance or water maintenance has been working for the same period of time and has the same issues or concerns in terms of what package best suits them,” he said. “As they work that out with Mr. Henifin... those individuals who remain and are still looking for employment, we will accommodate that as best we can.”

Jackson has about 340 open positions across the city, according to Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne.

Workers on Friday said many of the city’s open positions were frozen, and as a result, they can’t be transferred. “The city [doesn’t] have but three or four jobs and we got all these folks,” maintenance worker Victor Pickett said. “Where are we going to go?”

Lumumba said during his Monday afternoon press conference that the city does have frozen positions, but the administration would be “aggressive” in transferring employees who want to stay with Jackson to divisions that have openings.

“We can’t create a water job because we don’t have that,” he said. “But there are other divisions [where] we need work. And, so, we’ll try to do that.”

The mayor said a lot of the city’s efforts will depend on communication between his office and the third-party manager.

“We first need to know what Ted and the third-party vendor are going to do,” he said. “That’s where it starts. And then after that happens, then we’ll pick up the ball... and see to it that we invite people to [take advantage] of the opportunities that are there.”

