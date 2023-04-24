JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle on Suncrest Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help in locating a man wanted for auto burglary.

JPD says the incident happened at 5 p.m. on April 18 on Suncrest Drive.

If you have any information about Joshua Lloyd Collins’ whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

