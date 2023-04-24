Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle on Suncrest Drive

Joshua Lloyd Collins
Joshua Lloyd Collins(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help in locating a man wanted for auto burglary.

JPD says the incident happened at 5 p.m. on April 18 on Suncrest Drive.

If you have any information about Joshua Lloyd Collins’ whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting...
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest
Kendarious Shaw
Jackson Police arrest teen for Robinson Road murder
Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

Latest News

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Appraiser could determine damages as part of city’s settlement with Zurich American
WLBT at 6p
Toronda Scott
MBI investigating death of Rankin Co. inmate
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling Oxford show