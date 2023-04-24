Jackson water manager seeking $840K budget increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly five months after taking over Jackson’s water system and water billing system, the city’s water manager is seeking a nearly $840,000 increase to his professional budget.

Last week, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin filed a motion in U.S. District Court seeking to increase his professional budget by $839,500.

The amount includes $500,000 to cover consulting costs for billing software and $339,500 for community outreach staffing, legal and regulatory support and consultant support, according to court documents.

“Since Mr. Henifin was appointed as the ITPM he has discovered that the WSBA uses a proprietary billing software that requires specialized consulting assistance to operate,” the filing states. “Mr. Henifin also discovered the need to provide additional community outreach and engagement with citizens of Jackson that may require the hiring of a full-time employee or use of additional contractor support.”

Henifin was appointed ITPM as part of a November court order taking over Jackson’s water system and water billing system. WBSA is the Water/Sewer Billing Administration, which was put under Henifin’s control at the behest of the Jackson City Council.

The filing states that the $500,000 will be used to “complete installation of the Oracle C2M billing system software and for ongoing maintenance of the system until the local revenue stream fully recovers and can absorb these costs.”

He adds that “consulting and related professional services are required to resolve the significant outstanding disputed balances to maximize Low-Income Water Assistance funding from HHS.”

The other $339,500 will go toward “restoring trust in the Jackson water system” and that doing so “requires significant local engagement with the community and development of a robust community plan,” the filing states.

“This work may be managed by a new position (not included in the original grant), or with contract support or a combination.”

Henifin’s initial budget was $2,976,500, and included $400,000 for the manager’s salary, living expenses and travel expenses. Another $1,110,500 was set aside for staff compensation and expenses, including a local deputy administrator/senior project manager, project managers, contract administrators, environmental compliance managers and other staff as needed.

The budget is being funded by a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. It was not stated in the filings where the additional money would come from.

