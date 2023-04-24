First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chance for rain every day for the rest of this week, but temperatures will doubtfully get much above 80 degrees if at all. While we have a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday, it’s more likely Thursday of this week. A weak system with a warm front will give us a slight chance for showers on Tuesday, a slightly higher chance on Wednesday, but the best chance of the week will come on Thursday. The system will sweep across the area of that time bringing us showers and embedded thunderstorms. The severe threat appears low to minimal at this moment. Friday and Saturday are looking a little unsettled too, but just a few showers are possible. Highs this week will generally be in the middle 70s, except Wednesday, where we will be near 80 degrees. overnight lows will be in the 50s. The average high is 78 and the average low is 56 this time of year.

