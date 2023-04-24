Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to emerge by mid-week

Unsettled pattern likely this week
Unsettled pattern likely this week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Below normal high temperatures are expected across central Mississippi today to kick off the new work and school week. Most spots should peak in the 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon under a mix of sun and passing clouds. There is a limited threat for the northeastern portion of the area of wildfire conditions. With the combination of breezy north winds and low humidity, fires could potentially start and spread easily. Use caution with outdoor burning this afternoon. A partly cloudy sky will hang overhead into tonight with temperatures falling to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday’s forecast will feature slightly warmer temperatures as winds become more easterly. Highs tomorrow are expected to top out more in the lower to middle 70s. While there is a slight chance for shower during the day, better rain chances are expected by mid-week as an unsettled weather pattern emerges.

An approaching system to our west will help increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. With southerly flow increasing during this time, temperatures are forecast to warm up even more to the upper 70s to possibly lower 80s. We should briefly dry out on Friday as this system exits to the east. There is a low-end chance for more rain early this weekend from another front with highs generally in the lower to middle 70s.

