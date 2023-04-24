First Alert Forecast: Tracking cloudy conditions in the days to come with rain chances increasing mid-week for us! Highs return to the 70s Tuesday.

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday morning!

Going into the work week!

Monday thru Tuesday cloud cover returns as we begin to see our rain chances returning to the area. We are tracking a 20 to 30% chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, with Highs reaching into the upper 60s and Lows falling to the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances look to pick up across the area as we get back into another wet pattern. We are looking at a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers and storms, which could impact us with a decent amount of rainfall. Rain totals upwards of an Inch to an Inch and a half.

Highs remain in the low to middle 70s, with Lows remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moving into Friday, our sunny skies return with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. Friday still holds us a 20 percent chance of light showers.

Going into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday show fair weather conditions with some light rain chances possible. Highs for the weekend range into the middle to low 70s for Highs with mostly sunny skies. Lows during the weekend fall to the low 50s to upper 40s to start the mornings.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

First Alert Forecast: