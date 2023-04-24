Earth Day event held on the Reservoir

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the second annual Earth Day on the Reservoir, and this year, organizers wanted to come up with a way to keep it beautiful and also teach young people about the seven natural resources. That’s why they chose the Botanical Gardens to give children a meaningful learning experience.

Dozens of children were excited and engaged Sunday at Botanical Gardens Earth Day. All of them explored interactive, hands-on learning stations located along the Garden Trail.

“I’m learning about how you can use plants to eat instead of having to kill animals and without hurting the plants, and I’m also learning about different fossils,” said Logan Cheek.

The stations and activities included water quality-watershed experiments, a recycle-relay race, horticulture therapy with a plant-a-seed activity, and more.

“Earth Day is a day that we should celebrate what the earth has given us, and we should learn how to protect it and take care of it forever,” said Jeannine May, Keep the Rez Beautiful Executive Director. “So we are trying to work in education to teach the younger generation what they can do to substation what’s already here.”

The Gardens were created over 50 years ago by the Reservoir Botanical Park Garden Club, but it has since been forgotten about until recently.

Keep the Rez Beautiful and dozens of volunteers are working fervently to help restore the beautiful 15-acre garden and fill it with native seasonal blooming trees as well as many species of birds, wildlife & native plants.

Those we spoke to say this is an incredible learning experience.

“Earth Day is one of my favorite holidays,” Jonathan Leard said. “I’m a geologist, and to have kids out here celebrating with us and volunteering just means the world to us. They are going to fill our shoes one day.”

Organizers say they need more volunteers to help restore the garden during the next several months.

