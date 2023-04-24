Appraiser could determine damages as part of city’s settlement with Zurich American

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the case being “administratively closed,” whether Jackson will receive more than $11 million in claims for property damage received in a 2013 hailstorm remains unanswered.

Last week, WLBT reported Jackson had reached a settlement agreement with Zurich American Insurance.

The case was “administratively closed,” but can be opened at any time, according to a copy of the March 2023 filing.

According to city documents, Jackson is expected to enter into a “binding appraisal process,” to determine the exact damage caused by the storm.

Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson told the city council at its work session Monday that mediation in the case has been slow and a recommendation was put on the table to enter the binding agreement.

“I think it would be best to discuss that in executive session,” Williamson said.

According to the city’s insurance policy, both parties are allowed to “submit to a binding appraisal process in the event that [they] cannot agree on the value of loss.”

Under terms of the settlement, an “independent umpire will determine the value of the loss for structure.”

The council is expected to consider accepting terms at its meeting on April 25.

Jackson filed suit against Zurich more than three years ago, after the city rejected a settlement offer of more than $2 million for damage associated with the 2013 storm.

The city was seeking no less than $11.6 million in damages, an amount it claimed was needed to restore city-owned buildings following the storm.

“They insisted that they had a statute of limitations issue against the city. And the magistrate judge said Zurich’s not going to negotiate... until there’s a determination made on that,” Williamson said. “So, we won on that... issue.”

Since then, the city has been in mediation with the company, with the magistrate serving as the mediator.

Said Williams, “Apparently, that hasn’t been making very good progress.”

