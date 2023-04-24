3 Things to Know for Monday, April 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries.

Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, performs at night one of "One Thing at a Time," tour in Oxford, MS. (WTOK Sports)

Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled day two of his Oxford show after losing his voice, University Police said.

Thousands of fans attended Sunday night’s show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, anticipating Wallen to perform his greatest hits.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing the star hit the stage, they were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“I am one man standing alone against the city of Jackson. One man is easily overcome. Even a man who has a great education and knows the law. I’m still one person, what can I do?” asked Bradley Wellborn, a local attorney who was arrested and charged after shooting at intruders on his property.

Wellborn alleges that the man pulled a baton when confronted inside his shed, and that’s when Wellborn shot him in the leg.

He was given numerous reasons for why he was charged, including the fact that he had the option to retreat and that Castle Doctrine doesn’t apply because the property isn’t his main residence.

Less than a week after the man and woman broke into his property, the Jackson attorney says he believes his rental property was broken into again.

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Four detainees have escaped the Raymond Detention Center.

According to a tweet from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works Ford F-150 was reported stolen shortly after the four men escaped the jail and was connected with the escape.

Sheriff Jones tweeted around noon Sunday that the public works truck has been recovered in Spring Valley, Texas, but there is not updated information on the whereabouts of the escapees.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office does not believe that all escapees traveled to Texas in the stolen vehicle.

