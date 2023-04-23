‘Nearing the finish line’: Silas Brown Street construction continues as road remains in disarray

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The intersection of Jefferson Street and Silas Brown Street has been a headache for drivers to get through every day since construction began in December 2022.

Utility Contractors was tasked with installing a 48-inch water line under the streets, which the city’s Interim Public Works Director, Robert Lee, called “much needed.”

The construction tore up nearly the entire intersection right in front of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge that leads into Rankin County. When that area of the water line was installed, Utility Contractors filled it back up with dirt and covered it with gravel.

With hundreds of vehicles driving through every day as well as heavy springtime rainfall, the conditions get worse by the day, leaving many wondering who’s going to re-pave the road.

“At the end of the day, they will be responsible for putting all the asphalt back, curb and gutter back, and putting it back to being a paved road. Probably have some additional discussions with them later in the week as far as maintenance of traffic going forward through this project until they get to the point where they’re ready to asphalt,” said Robert Lee.

He says that can’t even begin until Utility Contractors finishes their initial project, which has taken much longer to complete than expected.

When it finally does, he confirmed that they will be the ones responsible for re-paving and restoring the road, as well as making sure traffic flows smoothly.

“They’ll have to do from where they hooked up to the 48-inch water line in front of the TV station on Jefferson Street, then around the bend at the intersection of Silas Brown to Commerce Street. The contractor will be responsible for the maintenance of traffic and putting the road back in accordance with the construction plans,” said Lee.

There’s also another issue with Silas Brown Street that’s raised concern. A dip in the road right before the Woodrow Wilson Bridge that has no guard rail to protect vehicles from the steep drop above the Pearl River.

“That’s totally separate from the water line project and things like that. That’s another slide that we brought up to the other contractor that’s looking at Old Canton Road. It looks like the road has been kind of slumping off a little bit. Not as fast as Old Canton Road, but it has been going over time. So, we’re looking at some options there. They’re supposed to get back some potential solutions to me next week,” said Lee.

He mentioned the Old Canton Road slide that 3 On Your Side showed you first back in February. That’s because that road slide, the dip on Silas Brown Street, and another slide on McClure Road are all combined into one project.

A project that Lee and the city’s One-Percent Commission have discussed over the last few months and have pushed to acquire funding.

The Commission only meets once a month, and Lee is hopeful that in next month’s meeting, progress can be made to finally tackle these issues.

