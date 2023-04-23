Jackson Police arrest teen for Robinson Road murder
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for capital murder on April 20.
The Jackson Police Department says the murder occurred on Robinson Road near Langley Street on March 25.
Officers arrested Kendarious Shaw at 11:48 a.m. on Glenmont Drive.
If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.