Jackson Police arrest teen for Robinson Road murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for capital murder on April 20.

The Jackson Police Department says the murder occurred on Robinson Road near Langley Street on March 25.

Officers arrested Kendarious Shaw at 11:48 a.m. on Glenmont Drive.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

