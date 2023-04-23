Enter to win free pizza
Jackson Police arrest teen for Robinson Road murder

Kendarious Shaw
Kendarious Shaw(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for capital murder on April 20.

The Jackson Police Department says the murder occurred on Robinson Road near Langley Street on March 25.

Officers arrested Kendarious Shaw at 11:48 a.m. on Glenmont Drive.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

