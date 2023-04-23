Enter to win free pizza
Jackson Police arrest convicted felon for being in possession of firearm

Delaine Rashond McDonald
Delaine Rashond McDonald(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for being a felon in possession of a firearm on April 20.

Officers took Delaine Rashond McDonald into custody at 2:51 p.m. on Savanna Street near Eddy Street.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

