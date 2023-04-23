First Alert Forecast: Cool and cloudy to start our Sunday with light showers possible during the afternoon. We are forecasting rain showers through Friday this week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

This weekend!

Sunday, conditions will be rather fair across the South. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with Highs ranging into the upper 60s. With the cloud cover, we are expecting some chances for rain showers to be possible during the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall again from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Going into next week!

Increased rain chances next week to impact us Tuesday through Friday. We are tracking light to moderate rainfall.

Monday, cloud cover returns as we begin to see our rain chances returning to the area. We are tracking a 20% chance of showers on Monday, with Highs reaching into the upper 60s and Lows falling to the low 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances look to pick up across the area as we get back into another wet pattern. We are looking at a 40 to 60 percent chance of showers and storms, which could impact us with a decent amount of rainfall. Rain totals upwards of 2 to 2 and a half inches. Highs remain in the low to middle 70s, with Lows remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

