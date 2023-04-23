Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre...
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport.(St. Jude/Elliott Homes)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Congratulations to Mark Fayard of Biloxi, who is the winner of the 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home valued at $400,000, located in Florence Gardens in Gulfport. Elliott Homes built the 2,500 square feet, five-bedroom, three-bathroom Dream Home.

Ten thousand tickets were sold this year for the Dream Home Giveaway raising a historic, $1 million. This a first for the Mississippi Gulf Coast campaign. All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer.

Here is a list of the secondary prizes given away during the Dream Home giveaway.

Demetrius Mosley of Pheonix, Arizona won the tickets on Sale Prize, a $5,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Theresa Hamilton of Moss Point won the Early Bird Prize, 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan, courtesy of Ray Brandt Auto Group.

Susan Blair of Long Beach won the Bonus Prize, a $5,000 gift certificate to Southern Charm Furniture & Design.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
3 people injured after five-vehicle crash on I-20
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Coach Mo, Jackson State men’s basketball lands former No. 1 player in Mississippi
Coach Mo, Jackson State men’s basketball lands commitment from former No. 1 player in Mississippi

Latest News

‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting...
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck
Increased rain chances next week to impact us Tuesday through Friday. We are tracking light to...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intrude