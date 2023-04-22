Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

World War II bombardier’s remains returned to Forrest County home soil

The remains of a Brooklyn native who died in a World War II bombing raid was laid in home soil...
The remains of a Brooklyn native who died in a World War II bombing raid was laid in home soil Saturday morning.(WDAM 7/Charles Herrington)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A World War II Army Air Corps officer from Forrest County who was killed in action 80 years ago was laid to rest Saturday in the Maxie community.

A graveside service was held at the Maxie Methodist Church Cemetery for Second Lt. Theodore Frank Scarborough.

Scarborough, a native of Brooklyn, was killed on Aug. 1, 1943, when his plane was shot down during a bombing raid in Romania.

He was originally buried as an “unknown” in a Romanian cemetery.

But several years ago, his remains were exhumed and identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Scarborough’s remains were returned to Mississippi on April 14.

Saturday, local law enforcement and members of the Patriot Guard Riders of Mississippi escorted his remains from Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg to the cemetery, where he was buried with full military honors.

Scarborough was just 21 years old when he was killed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Mallett and John Walker
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in Warren Co. pond
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
‘Jackson has to do better’: Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to expand Capitol Police jurisdiction, add judges
Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Flowood
Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Flowood
Alcorn State University President out after four years, interim president announced
Alcorn President out after four years, interim president announced

Latest News

A Friday night shooting in Jefferson Davis County left 1 dead, 1 wounded.
1 dead, 1 injured in Jefferson Davis County shooting
3 people injured after five-vehicle crash on I-20
The scene of the accident on 60th Ave.
Child hit by car in Meridian
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020