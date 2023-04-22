Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Plaque unveiled at Mannsdale Upper Elementary in honor of Blueberry Project

4th grade students worked to have the blueberry designated the official state fruit
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a historic unveiling Friday for students at Mannsdale Upper Elementary School in Madison County to honor their work on Project Blueberry.

Students worked with State Representative Jill Ford to lobby lawmakers for their cause.
Students worked with State Representative Jill Ford to lobby lawmakers for their cause.(WLBT)

Students, teachers, and parents gathered to get a look at a plaque honoring the students and teacher who made the blueberry Mississippi’s state fruit. The plaque includes all of their names.

It all started with inspiration from students in Kansas working to support the adoption of their state fruit. That’s when the 4th graders decided to take action themselves, researching fruits grown here in the Magnolia state.

They worked with local representative Jill Ford to introduce Project Blueberry and began lobbying state lawmakers for the cause.

The students researched fruits grown in Mississippi before choosing the blueberry. They also...
The students researched fruits grown in Mississippi before choosing the blueberry. They also have blueberry plants on the campus.(WLBT)

Mannsdale Upper Elementary Principal Debra Houghton said, “We witnessed a little bit of history. The history has actually already been made, but what we did today was build a legacy for kids. Coach Ramone reached out and got Hutto’s to donate blueberry plants for our garden here at Mannsdale Upper Elementary, and he got a plaque together, put it out with all the students names so that for years to come, students can come back [and] see their names on their plaque.”

Governor Tate Reeves signed the legislation making the blueberry the state’s official fruit in March.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
Brooke Mallett and John Walker
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in Warren Co. pond
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
Marcos Perez, 31
Man arrested after lighting multiple people on fire, resulting in house fire, two deaths

Latest News

Keep Jackson Beautiful urges residents to clean up their neighborhoods
Plaque unveiled with names of students who worked on state fruit legislation
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in Warren Co. pond
Keep Jackson Beautiful urges residents to clean up their neighborhoods